New cancer center opens in west Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A former popular retail site in west Broward is now home to a new state of the art cancer center.

For several years Memorial Healthcare System has been working to create a comprehensive cancer treatment center adjacent to Memorial Hospital West on a parcel that used to be occupied by a children’s toy store.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, the grand opening of the new center.

“The seeds for this vision go back more than 5 years in the planning and the conceptualization of bringing this to reality. we knew we needed a bigger space because we knew we were outgrowing, our program was expanding, and were outgrowing our current space and needed to have a home, a proper home that respects our cancer patients, their families and the journey that they’re going through when they’re with us,” said Meredith Feinberg, Vice President of Oncology Services for Memorial Healthcare.

She said patient input was key in developing the 125 thousand-square-foot space which includes a rooftop garden.

“Our color our aesthetics are all part of a healing environment and a healing aesthetic for our patients,” Feinberg said.

The new center is in addition the cancer facilities at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

CANCER DOCTOR HEADS UP N.I.H.

The National Institutes of Health has a new director.

Cancer surgeon, Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, was confirmed by the Senate this week in a bipartisan vote.

Bertagnolli is praised as a powerful advocate for cancer patients.

She previously led the National Cancer Institute.