Additional benefits reported from weight loss drugs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Physicians are ‘weighing’ in on yet another possible benefit from popular weight loss drugs: curing a potentially serious sleep disorder.

Broward Health pulmonologist and sleep specialist Dr. Glenn Singer said one of the key causes of sleep apnea, where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, is obesity.

He says that’s where these medications could play a major role.

“What if we can get people to lose 30 percent of their body weight with these new drugs and cure sleep apnea, I think that’s so very exciting because that would be transformational in those patients,” Singer said.

An estimated one billion people around the world with obstructive sleep apnea are considered overweight or obese.

On the subject of weight loss drugs, a new study showed Wegovy can reduce the risk of serious heart problems by 20-percent.

Trial data showed that weekly injections of the drug helped prevent heart-attacks, strokes and heart-related deaths in some patients.

The findings could change the way doctors treat heart disease in the future.

SMALL CHANGE COULD IMPACT BLOOD PRESSURE

Cutting out one teaspoon of salt from your diet each day can help lower your blood pressure just as much as medication.

Researchers at Northwestern University said the benefits of lowering the amount of sodium in a person’s diet were dramatic.

A teaspoon of salt is about 2,300 milligrams and that’s the top daily limit for people over 14-years old.

However, the American Heart Association recommends a diet with less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day.