Study investigates product often used for smoking cessation

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A recent study finds that an increasingly popular product that smokers think can help them quit does little to curb nicotine cravings.

Pre-portioned oral pouches containing nicotine, flavorings, artificial sweeteners and other chemicals are emerging as an alternative to smoking.

A new study by the Center for Tobacco Research at Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center found they may actually increase nicotine intake.

“We don’t know how good they are at helping people stop smoking and we don’t know the long-term outcomes,” said Dr. Brittney Keller-Hamilton.

Researchers found that over the past few years, use of these products, many of which are made by companies that also make cigarettes, have increased by eight percent.

BENEFITS OF PHILANTHROPY

And an Aventura, Fla. resident is being recognized for his efforts to support medical research.

Ninety-three-year-old Bob Werner became involved with the lymphoma research foundation after his son Michael was diagnosed with the disease.

“Fundraising provides the gas to allow a nonprofit to drive the bus, so you raise the money which is equivalent to gas in your gas tank or electricity in your EV car so that’s how you get from one place to another. So, unless the board and the supporters realize how important fundraising is to the organization, they really can’t achieve what they want to achieve regardless of what their mission is regardless of what their vision is if you don’t have the money, you can’t do it,” Werner said.

The Lymphoma Research Foundation is just one of many organizations Werner has supported over the years.