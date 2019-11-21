Small plane skids off runway at North Perry Airport
Pilot, passenger appear to be OK
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Emergency crews were called to North Perry Airport after a small plane skidded off the runway Thursday afternoon.
Sky 10 was overhead as the Piper PA-34 sat in the grass at the airport in Pembroke Pines.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane skidded off the runway shortly after landing.
The pilot and a passenger on the plane didn’t appear to be injured.
The plane was later towed away.
