DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – On Feb. 20, 1976, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Phillip A. Black noticed a suspicious vehicle at a Deerfield Beach rest stop off of Interstate 95.

Riding with him at the time was Cpl. Donald Irwin of the Ontario Provincial Police, who was on vacation from Canada.

As the two approached the vehicle, a gunman opened fire.

Black, a nine-year Florida state trooper, was struck and killed. As Irwin went to assist Black, he was also shot and killed.

On Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol Major Robert Chandler addressed a gathering of family, friends and colleagues to commemorate Black and Irwin's service during a roadway designation ceremony.

Chandler led the group to an I-95 overpass between northeast 48th Street and southwest 10th Street where the sign was visible along the road below.

Black, 39, was part of the 32nd recruiting class and was stationed in Key West and Fort Lauderdale.

He was survived by his wife and son, who both attended.

The roadway designation program was approved during the last state legislative session. Chandler, working with Senator Lauren Book, pushed for the bill that salutes 29 fallen troopers with honorary road designations at 26 locations throughout the state.