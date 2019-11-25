MIAMI – Federal officials have arrested and charged a North Miami Beach man for soliciting others to commit violence against deans at two South Florida colleges.

Salman Rashid, 23, was charged Monday with soliciting another to commit a violent crime.

Court documents said the FBI began investigating Rashid in April 2018 after he advocated for the “violent overthrow of democracy and the establishment of Islamic law” on his Facebook site.

In 2019, Rashid allegedly asked a source to contact members of ISIS to conduct a terrorist attack on his behalf. In communications with his source, Rashid said a religious building or nightclub would be “suitable.”

Rashid was targeting the deans at Miami Dade College and Broward College. Officials said he had been previously suspended by Miami Dade College and then expelled from Broward College.

“Any brothers you can bring to use would be helpful,” Rashid wrote to his source on WhatsApp in May 2019. “Tell them to stay alive and use tricks.”

When his source asked how many individuals would be necessary for the attack, Rashid replied, “as many as possible ... 10-15 at least ... give them a push, tell them it is time ... to make the incident.”

In further communication, Rashid wanted explosive devices to be placed at the schools to carry out the attack and wanted it to be “as big as possible.”

Rashid appeared before a judge Monday and faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

“Last week, Miami Dade College was notified by the FBI that they had eliminated a threat involving a former student at the Padrón Campus,” a statement from Miami Dade College read. “At this time, the FBI has advised us that there is no additional threat or need for heightened security. We have informed the campus community and used the opportunity to again remind employees and students to always remain alert and vigilant, and if they see or hear something, to say something.”