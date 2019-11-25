Police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic at Pembroke Pines school
Officer loaded onto stretcher, placed in ambulance near Charles W. Flanagan High School
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines police officer was struck by a vehicle Monday morning outside Charles W. Flanagan High School.
The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. while the officer was directing traffic in the school zone along Taft Street.
Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said a vehicle driven by a woman struck the officer, who was in uniform and wearing a yellow traffic vest. The officer’s patrol vehicle was nearby with its emergency lights flashing.
A view from Sky 10 showed an officer being placed on a stretcher and loaded in the back of an ambulance.
The officer was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Conwell said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Police diverted eastbound traffic by the school during the crash investigation.
The driver wasn’t hurt and remained at the scene.
