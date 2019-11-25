PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines police officer was struck by a vehicle Monday morning outside Charles W. Flanagan High School.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. while the officer was directing traffic in the school zone along Taft Street.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said a vehicle driven by a woman struck the officer, who was in uniform and wearing a yellow traffic vest. The officer’s patrol vehicle was nearby with its emergency lights flashing.

A view from Sky 10 showed an officer being placed on a stretcher and loaded in the back of an ambulance.

The officer was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Conwell said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police diverted eastbound traffic by the school during the crash investigation.

The driver wasn’t hurt and remained at the scene.