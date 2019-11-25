MIAMI – A 60-year-old man told Local 10 News he shot and killed another man who was armed with an AK-47 outside his parked van in Miami.

The fatal shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Monday near Northwest 71st Street and Northwest Sixth Court in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

Danny Stewart explained how his split-second decision likely saved not only his life, but that of his girlfriend and his 11-year-old son.

"I'd rather his life go and not mine," Danny Stewart said.

Stewart said his family was sleeping in their van when he woke up to find a stranger armed with an AK-47 pointed in Stewart's face.

"I was actually pissing in my pants when I feel that AK pointing in my nose," Stewart said.

Stewart, who has a gun permit, said he reached for his weapon and fired at least 14 shots at the man, killing him instantly.

"The next move is to turn my face and get it out of my face, and I'm going to lick him with this one," Stewart said. "And I emptied the Glock in his chest."

Police spent hours at the scene collecting evidence and eventually towing the van away.

Stewart was questioned by police and later released. He said he's just grateful to have escaped with his life.

“I was downtown and all I was praying is give thanks I’m alive,” he said.