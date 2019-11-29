SUNRISE, Fla. – A father and daughter were arrested in a premeditated murder plot to kill a former Miami-Dade police officer while he slept in his bed.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Michael Elliot Colon, 46, and his daughter, 17-year-old Ashley Marie Colon, with premeditated murder. Colon lived in the Northwest 12th Court home where Johnnie Ridgeway III was shot and killed in early November.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, Sunrise Police said that a woman called 911 to report that she had found her husband dead in bed. When police officers entered the residence, they discovered Ridgeway had been shot several times.

An investigation revealed that there were no signs of forced entry and that the residence was not ransacked or robbed. Investigators said Ridgeway was killed sometime between 7 a.m. and noon that day.

Sonia Ridgeway, the woman who called police to say her husband had been killed, is the aunt of Colon. According to detectives, Johnnie Ridgeway was the only one in the house at the time of the homicide.

Detectives said Ashley Marie Colon admitted to driving the car used in the murder. Sunrise police are also searching for the man they believe shot Ridgeway, Jeremy Atkins, 29, known as “Fly.”

Detectives interviewed sources who stated that Colon’s daughter visited the Ridgeway home frequently in a white vehicle. It was discovered that Ashley Colon did not own the vehicle, but had posted a photo of the car on her Facebook page of a toddler sitting on the car. Police were able to find the owner of the car who said he and Ashley Colon were previously co-workers and he had let her borrow his white Kia. The owner of the car told police he did not have any knowledge of the homicide and police determined he was not in the area on the day of the murder. The vehicle’s owner told police Ashley said she needed the car to help her father move.

Police question daughter about white Kia

According to a police report, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, Sunrise Police detectives made contact with Ashley Colon at a store on West Sunrise Boulevard. She agreed to voluntarily go to the police department and speak with detectives about the incident. After being read her Miranda rights, she told police she wanted to speak about the homicide.

She said she had borrowed the car, then drove Watkins from Homestead to the Ridgeway house in Sunrise around 6 a.m. Ashley Colon told police she was “nervous about what was going to happen” and circled the block a couple of times. She then parked in a grass swale next to the house. Ashley stated that Watkins got out of the front passenger seat of the vehicle and walked towards the residence. A few moments later, he returned to the vehicle to retrieve a pair of latex gloves from the front passenger seat. He then walked back towards Ridgeway’s residence where he gained access and shot the man as he slept in his bed. Ashley told police she believed her father left the door open for Watkins to enter.

Ashley stated that she heard what she believed to be three to four gunshots and became upset because she thought that “Jeremy would only shoot Johnnie once.”

The girl said Watkins ran out of the residence, got back into the white Kia Optima and the pair fled the scene.

'A strange coincidence’

She admitted to driving the car with the knowledge that Watkins intended to kill Ridgeway, although she stated she wanted “Jeremy to shoot him once.”

Statements made by Ashley corroborated video obtained from security cameras retrieved from residences on Northwest 12th Court, and the surrounding area. They also corroborated anonymous witness statements.

Ashley further stated that the plan to murder Ridgeway was constructed by her father and Atkins, who were friends. Ashley stated that her father called her on the day of the homicide at 7:03 a.m. inquiring about the vehicle, as well her location. She said she then called her father at 8:31 a.m., during which time he inquired as to whether Watkins had killed Ridgeway. Michael Colon’s phone records also showed he called Jeremy Atkins at 7:02 a.m. just prior to calling his daughter.

Michael Colon was the last person to leave the residence. Video surveillance shows him leaving at 7:16 a.m. and Ashley Colon and Watkins pulling up to the house at 7:17 a.m. When Sonia Ridgeway arrived at the residence around 12:10 p.m., she discovered the front door open. She then texted Michael Colon asking him if he had left the front door open.

Ridgeway’s mother, Patricia Ridgeway, told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg on the day of her son’s murder, that a relative who was living at the home wasn’t there at the time.

“This is a strange coincidence I cannot ignore,” she told Local 10.

According to police, based on evidence gathered from cell phones, phone records, cell site historical data, video surveillance, and corroborating statements from Ashley, Sonia, and the owner of the vehicle, it appears that Michael Colon and Jeremy Atkins planned the murder of Johnnie Ridgeway due to “bad blood” between Michael and Johnny. Michael Colon and Watkins involved Ashley in their murder plot, using her as the mode of transporting Watkins to the residence to commit the crime.

Police said Ashley was aware that the two were going to the residence to kill Ridgeway. She was arrested and also charged with first degree premeditated murder.

Cop had cleaned up his life after prison

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said Ridgeway worked as an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department from 1995 until he was fired in 1999. According to the Associated Press, Ridgeway was fired from the force after being indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a female driver and subjecting five other women to sexual taunts while they were in custody in 1997. He was facing six counts of civil-rights violations, but five were dismissed. He served two years in prison. His wife told the Miami Herald that he wanted to live a quiet life and had worked hard since his release in 2001.