FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s on Tuesday morning, officials in Broward County have issued a Cold Weather Emergency advisory.

The advisory is in effect for the entire county between 6:30 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Homeless persons are advised to report for pickup to shelter locations no later than 6:30 p.m.

Temperatures may reach the 30s in parts of Broward County due to wind chill.

SHELTER LOCATIONS

Broward Outreach Center, 2056 Scott Street, Hollywood, Florida

Salvation Army, 1445 West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

PICK-UP LOCATIONS