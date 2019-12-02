Broward County issues Cold Weather Emergency advisory
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s on Tuesday morning, officials in Broward County have issued a Cold Weather Emergency advisory.
The advisory is in effect for the entire county between 6:30 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Homeless persons are advised to report for pickup to shelter locations no later than 6:30 p.m.
VIDEO: South Florida temps set to dip into 40′s overnight
Temperatures may reach the 30s in parts of Broward County due to wind chill.
SHELTER LOCATIONS
- Broward Outreach Center, 2056 Scott Street, Hollywood, Florida
- Salvation Army, 1445 West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
PICK-UP LOCATIONS
- Salvation Army, 1445 West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Northeast Transit Center, MLK Boulevard and Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, Florida
