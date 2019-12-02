FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s on Tuesday morning, officials in Broward County have issued a Cold Weather Emergency advisory.

The advisory is in effect for the entire county between 6:30 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Homeless persons are advised to report for pickup to shelter locations no later than 6:30 p.m.

VIDEO: South Florida temps set to dip into 40′s overnight

Temperatures may reach the 30s in parts of Broward County due to wind chill.

SHELTER LOCATIONS

  • Broward Outreach Center, 2056 Scott Street, Hollywood, Florida
  • Salvation Army, 1445 West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

PICK-UP LOCATIONS

  • Salvation Army, 1445 West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Northeast Transit Center, MLK Boulevard and Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, Florida