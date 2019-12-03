HIALEAH, Fla. – A man seen singing a Spanish ballad on an Instagram account video is allegedly the same person who was driving a car that caused a fiery crash, then left the scene.

Leandro Leon didn’t have much to say to Local 10 as he arrived to his Hialeah apartment on Monday. Leon is the same man who Hialeah police say hit and killed an elderly woman with his car early Friday morning.

Court records show he posted bond following his arrest on Driving Under the Influence and Manslaughter charges. Leon’s arrest form states that police found him hiding behind a small group of bushes nearby.

Cell phone video captured the fiery end to the deadly wreck and also caught panicked voices of witnesses at the intersection of East 1st Avenue and East 9th Street.

Surveillance video shows a partial view of how the crash happened at the top left hand of the screen. There are approaching headlights and the car crosses the intersection. There are rays of light and then a car slams into a pole.

Witness Ines Roche said she heard a woman say, “My mom, my mom.” Police confirmed that a 73-year-old woman in the backseat of the car lost her life. Two other women were hurt and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The car Leon was driving ricocheted from the impact, then hit a parked car.

Hialeah fire personnel arriving on the scene reported a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from the defendant’s facial area.”

Leon’s arraignment is set for Dec. 30.