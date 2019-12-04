Eighth-grader Heather Barrientos wins ‘My Cause My Cleats’ contest

MIAMI – Dolphins DE Christian Wilkins made a surprise visit to a Miami-Dade student’s eighth-grade classroom Tuesday.

Heather Barrientos won a district-wide contest in which the Miami Dolphins and Miami-Dade school district Values Matter partnership. Barrientos’ design was printed on a cleat and was unboxed during the surprise visit to her classroom.

Wilkins, with Miami-Dade County superintendent Alberto M. Cavalho in attendance, also presented Heather Barrientos with a jersey and a little photobombing.

Wilkins will wear Barrientos’ design on Dec. 22 when the Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the NFL league-wide “My Cause My Cleats” initiative that raises money for charities of participating players’ choice.