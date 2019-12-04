‘Go get hit by a car:’ South Florida mother arrested after dropping off son on side of road

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida mother faces a child neglect charge after she dropped off her son on the side of the road and told him to "get hit by a car," police said.

Tina Edwards, 33, of Homestead, was arrested Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy told police that his mother signed him out of school early before she stopped her vehicle near a McDonald's. He told police Edwards told him to get out and "go get hit by a car" before leaving him on the side of the road.

The boy's father told police that Edwards suffers from mental illness and has had issues with her signing their son out of school early before.

Edwards was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.