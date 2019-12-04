70ºF

Pedestrian on motorized wheelchair struck, killed in hit-and-run crash

Miami police search for driver who fled scene

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash on Northwest 54th Street in Miami. (WPLG)

MIAMI – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Miami.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Northwest 54th Street near Northwest 13th Avenue.

Miami police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

A damaged motorized wheelchair and debris could be seen scattered about the street.

Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

