Great horned owl got stuck in truck's grille. Traveled from Alabama to Naples.

NAPLES, Fla. – A great horned owl was released back into the wild Monday, after being taken for a ride, literally.

The owl was trapped in the grille of the truck of a man moving from Alabama to Naples.

Torie Gray called the Conservancy of Southwest Florida for help to dislodge the owl from his grille when he arrived in Naples.

The owl was not injured and Gray said it did more damage to the truck than to itself.