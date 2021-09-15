Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for all school-aged children may come in October

FDA to receive Pfizer data for children ages 5-11 this month

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Vaccines
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Pfizer is planning to submit its data for COVID-19 vaccine approval to the FDA for emergency use authorization in all school-aged children by the end of this month, or early October.

CNN reports that the pharmaceutical company will submit studies conducted on children ages five to 11.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine was granted emergency use in children ages 12-15 and is fully approved for people 16-years-old and up.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine for babies as young as six-months-old.

Right now, there is no vaccine available for anyone under 12.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email