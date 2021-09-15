Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for all school-aged children may come in October

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Pfizer is planning to submit its data for COVID-19 vaccine approval to the FDA for emergency use authorization in all school-aged children by the end of this month, or early October.

CNN reports that the pharmaceutical company will submit studies conducted on children ages five to 11.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine was granted emergency use in children ages 12-15 and is fully approved for people 16-years-old and up.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine for babies as young as six-months-old.

Right now, there is no vaccine available for anyone under 12.