Royal family steps out on balcony as celebrations of Queen’s historic reign kick off

Queen Elizabeth II and members of the British royal family lined up on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as events to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off in London Thursday.

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II and members of the British royal family lined up on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as events to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off in London Thursday.

Local 10′s Nicole Perez had a front row seat to it all as the 96-year-old Queen celebrated her historic 70-year reign. She ascended the throne at age 25 in 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.

She is now the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

The Queen and members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, and Duchess Kate, watched a military flyover from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Notably absent were Princes Andrew and Harry and Harry’s wife, Meghan.

“It’s unbelievable, wasn’t expecting it, amazing,” an onlooker said. “It’s hard for you to talk. Yeah, I haven’t been to one of those before.”

Thousands from all over the world lined the streets outside the palace in awe of the spectacle.

Ad

“It’s really to salute Her Majesty for her service, but also the atmosphere,” another onlooker said. “It brings the nation together, doesn’t it? For our wonderful Queen, who’s such a role model for us.”

As the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration gets underway, crowds were also wowed by the Trooping the Colour military parade.

“We could be watching on the television, but the atmosphere is fantastic,” another onlooker said. “So, got to be here.”

Celebrations are set to continue through the weekend.