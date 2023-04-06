Gator seen lumbering across UF campus not far from ‘The Swamp’

A gator was seen walking near 'The Swamp' on the University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – There are more than 50,000 student gators at the University of Florida, and probably just as many real gators.

Here’s proof.

Josh Epstein works at UF. He said he was dropping off a package at a FedEx location on campus last week when he came upon this real-life alligator lumbering across the street, not far from ‘The Swamp’ where the gators play football.

Smartly, all of the students and faculty gave the big fella wide berth as it slowly made its way across the road before taking a dip in a nearby pond.