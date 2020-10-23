Rapidly expanding sinkhole forces neighborhood evacuations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – City officials in Gainesville urged residents in six homes near a rapidly expanding sinkhole to evacuate.

The sinkhole first appeared last week in the West End Estates neighborhood.

On Thursday brothers Johnnie Candiano, Beau Candiano and their cousin Mason Morton heard a loud noise and saw a tree fall into the sinkhole. By late afternoon, they had packed up and were ready to leave.

Interim Gainesville Fire Rescue chief JoAnne Rice says the sinkhole appears to be about 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

She says city officials asked residents in six home to leave until geological experts deem the sinkhole stable.

Massive sinkhole in NW Gainesville...hear from the homeowners tonight at 11 on @mycbs4 pic.twitter.com/LtuH1VFD3i — Taniqua Pennix (@taniquatv) October 23, 2020