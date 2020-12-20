Racketeering ring steals baby items worth nearly 85K from Florida grocery stores, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A racketeering ring whose retail thefts amounted to almost $85,000 in items such as baby formula, diapers, and energy drinks has been arrested.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart stores, in 18 counties in central Florida were the targets of the group.

Seven arrests were made on Wednesday, while an eighth person remains at large.

Investigators said the suspects would steal items such as baby formula, diapers and high-priced items, such as energy drinks, from grocery stores across Florida so they could then be sold on the black market, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

(See the thieves in action inside a store)

They are facing felony charges of grand theft and racketeering among other crimes.

“This is an organized group of criminals working together to steal high-dollar items for their own personal profit, by stealing, and then selling the stolen goods on the black market. These suspects are committing felony racketeering and they belong in prison,” Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff said.

Three of the women arrested receive from $200 to $500 per month in food stamps, Section 8 benefits, and Medicaid, according to the arrest affadavit.

“Our message is simple: If it’s not yours, don’t take it. Don’t steal in Polk County and don’t steal in Florida. If you do, and we catch you, you will go to jail and then prison. Organized retail theft is a big problem in Florida costing retailers and consumers millions of dollars,” Judd said.

Detectives detailed how the racketeering scheme worked.

Five of the suspects (boosters) would enter the stores, and place dozens of cans of baby formula into reusable shopping bags. Oftentimes they would put baby diapers on top of the formula to further conceal it. On other occasions they stole energy drinks. They then passed check out counters and loaded the stolen goods into a rental car.

Each “shopping trip” amounted to a range between $350 to 900 worth of stolen items. They would then immediately drive to one of the fencing locations, where they were given cash by the three other suspects (fences) who then resold the stolen items from their stores.

Detectives continued their investigation and surveillance of where the stolen items were taken after the thefts. The fencing locations were Ray’s Food Mart and Star Deli and Supermarket, both in Tampa.