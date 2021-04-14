Missing Child Alert issued for Florida teen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 13-year-old girl from Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Nevaeh Kenyon was last seen in the 6000 block of Wessex Court in her hometown.

Police said she was last seen wearing white tennis shoes and may have her hair up in a ponytail or bun.

Authorities said she wears eyeglasses and has her ears pierced. She may also have a small light pink backpack with her.

Anyone with information about Nevaeh’s whereabouts is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.