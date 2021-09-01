Clear icon
Florida

Florida restaurant owner says Biden supporters should ‘take their business elsewhere’

Receives more than a thousand comments on social media

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Volusia County restaurant owner asks Biden supporters not to visit her business
Volusia County restaurant owner asks Biden supporters not to visit her business (Courtesy Google Maps)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The owner of a Volusia County restaurant posted a sign in front of her business telling Biden supporters, they are not welcome.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Angie Ugarte, posted the sign last Thursday following the death of 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan.

The sign read, quote:

“If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere.”

Ugarte’s sign received more than a thousand comments on the DeBary Diner’s Facebook page. Many of which were mixed.

The last American troops exited Afghanistan late Monday. The war in Afghanistan spanned 20 years and claimed more than 2,400 American lives.

