Pothole protest: Person plants tree in the middle of a road in a Florida neighborhood

Person plants a banana tree in the middle of the road

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Residents of a Fort Myers neighborhood have found a new approach, when it comes to complaining about persistent potholes in their area.

They planted a banana tree in a pothole in the middle of a street, after calls to get it fixed were ignored.

Drivers have to veer left or right, to get past the tree, just like they would of they saw the pothole in time.

“The tree makes it harder to get around the next pothole that’s right next to it. Because I usually just drive over the pothole but now there’s a big tree. You can’t drive through a tree,” said Nicholas Angus, a resident of the neighborhood.

Lee County is not responsible for maintaining the road, because it’s a private street.

No word whether anyone will come forward to remove the tree and repair the pothole.