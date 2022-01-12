South Florida man allegedly bites off hospital security guard’s finger

Miami man is accused of biting off a hospital security guard's finger

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man is facing battery charges for allegedly biting the top off a hospital security guard’s finger after deputies said he became combative with hospital staff.

Lee County deputies responded to a disturbance call placed at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers on Monday, Jan. 10.

Witnesses told deputies that 19-year-old Dillon Metoyer, from Miami, became aggressive with two security guards, head butting one guard and biting the other guard’s left ring finger, severing its tip.

Detectives said the confrontation began when Metoyer started to act erratically while being treated by a nurse.

“This finger-biting felon bit off more than he could chew and he’s getting a taste of justice,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Metoyer is facing two battery charges. He is scheduled for a court hearing on Feb. 14.