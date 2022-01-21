72º
Atlas V rocket ready to launch from Cape

Launch scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

A ULA Atlas V rocket on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (United Launch Alliance, United Launch Alliance)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Crews at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are planning for a Friday afternoon launch of an Atlas V rocket.

United Launch Alliance says a flight readiness review shows everything is a go for the launch Friday at 2 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 41.

WKMG in Orlando reports that the rocket will carry two GSSAP satellites for the U.S. Space Systems Command into near geosynchronous Earth orbit.

ULA says the satellites will act like a neighborhood watch to improve flight safety for all spacecraft in that orbit, improving the ability to avoid collisions or near-collisions.

Forecasters say the weather is 70% go for the launch Friday, with concerns about cumulus clouds and a thick cloud layer that may affect the launch. If the launch were to be delayed a day, weather conditions actually worsen to 60% go for launch on Saturday.

It’s the second launch expected this week from the Space Coast. A SpaceX rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites launched Tuesday evening from Kennedy Space Center.

Christie Zizo joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

