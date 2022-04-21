75º

Bride arrested for lacing food with drugs at her own wedding

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Deputies were called to a wedding after guests started getting sick. An investigation found that many items at the wedding tested positive for THC.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A bride was arrested after a two-month investigation that determined she had schemed with her caterer to put cannabis in her guests’ food.

Danya Shea Glenny, 42, of Longwood, Fla., was arrested on Monday, April 18, where she is facing felony charges from an incident that happened at her wedding on Feb. 19.

Danya Glenny, left, and her caterer, Jocelyn Bryant, were arrested after guests at a wedding say food was laced with drugs.

There were about 30 to 40 guests at the wedding outside of Orlando. Some of the guests said their hearts began racing, others felt nauseous and dizzy.

Glassware and food were collected from the party to be tested. Detectives said they found that beer, lasagna, and pudding “shot” desserts all tested positive for THC.

Several guests needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Charges include tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana.

Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, who catered the wedding, is facing the same charges. Bryant’s company was identified as Jocelyn’s Southern Kitchen.

Investigators said that through interviews with witnesses and other caterers who served items at the wedding, they had cause to arrest both Glenny and Bryant.

Both have been released on bond. They are set to appear in court in June.

