Florida sheriff: Shoot if someone’s breaking into your home

Residents said someone broke into their home while they were sleeping.

PACE, Fla. – A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to “learn to shoot a lot better” to “save the taxpayers money.”

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments during a news conference last Thursday regarding the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was breaking into houses in Florida’s Panhandle.

The sheriff says deputies set up a perimeter as the jumped over fences and broke into more homes.

A resident shot at him, but missed.

Johnson reiterated that residents “are more than welcome to shoot” at anyone trying to break into their home.