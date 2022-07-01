Deputies: Florida man poses as Walt Disney World cast member, steals ‘R2-D2’

Florida man is facing grand theft charges for allegedly impersonating a Disney cast member and taking a Star Wars R2-D2 replica valued at $10,000.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the Swan Reserve Hotel in May, after a security officer on the property reported suspicious behavior.

According to an arrest report, David Proudfoot, 44, claimed to be a Walt Disney Company employee assigned to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

During an investigation, deputies discovered Proudfoot was not an employee and he had moved an R2-D2 droid replica from the popular Star Wars movies worth up to $10,000, from the Swan Hotel to an undisclosed location. Deputies say he also said he took a game machine from the game center at the nearby Dolphin Hotel worth about $3,500.

According to the arrest report, Proudfoot told deputies he had an application for Walt Disney World Security pending and moved the items to show weaknesses in the resort’s security, in hopes of securing a better paying job at the resort.

Proudfoot faces third degree grand theft and obstruction by false information charges.