Wild Florida: Massive ‘tail gator’ seen tied to SUV bumper on I-95

Massive alligator is seen tied to a bumper of an SUV driving on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A sight only seen in the Sunshine State surprised drivers along I-95 on Labor Day in Brevard County.

The massive alligator was seen by a woman driving on I-95, south of Melbourne on Monday. She said it did not appear to be alive.

It is important to note that alligator season began across the state on Aug. 15 and will run through Nov. 1.

A permit is required by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to participate in in the statewide alligator harvest program.

For more information about alligator season, click on this link.