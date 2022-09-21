80º

LIVE

Florida

Hundreds of cans of beer spill onto Florida highway after multiple semis collide

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hernando County, Florida
Beer crash (@FHPTampa)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of cans and cases of Coors Light spilled onto a Florida interstate Wednesday morning after several tractor-trailers collided.

Florida Highway Patrol Troop C shared photos of the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hernando County.

Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that the crash happened around 6 a.m.

The station reports that two semis were traveling on the interstate when one crashed into the back of the other while changing lanes. The first truck came to a stop on the outside shoulder and the second came to a stop in the outside lane, according to FHP.

Five semis in total were caught up in the crash in some way, along with a pickup truck. The fifth semi involved was carrying the beer, which crashed into a semi carrying concrete.

WFTS reports that troopers only reported minor injuries from the massive collision.

Authorities were still cleaning up the mess hours after the crash.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email