Hundreds of cans of beer spill onto Florida highway after multiple semis collide

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of cans and cases of Coors Light spilled onto a Florida interstate Wednesday morning after several tractor-trailers collided.

Florida Highway Patrol Troop C shared photos of the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hernando County.

Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that the crash happened around 6 a.m.

The station reports that two semis were traveling on the interstate when one crashed into the back of the other while changing lanes. The first truck came to a stop on the outside shoulder and the second came to a stop in the outside lane, according to FHP.

Five semis in total were caught up in the crash in some way, along with a pickup truck. The fifth semi involved was carrying the beer, which crashed into a semi carrying concrete.

WFTS reports that troopers only reported minor injuries from the massive collision.

Authorities were still cleaning up the mess hours after the crash.