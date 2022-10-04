Florida mayor arrested, accused of hitting man with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – The mayor of Indialantic is accused of using a rake to hit a man in the face while participating in a park cleanup for Hurricane Ian, according to the police department.

David Berkman, 59, was arrested Friday and faces a misdemeanor battery charge, Local 10 News partner WKMG in Orlando reports.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Berkman was helping to clear Orlando Park in Indialantic when the victim began recording him on his cellphone. The victim said he began recording the mayor after Berkman made several comments about “kicking his ass.”

The affidavit said Berkman used a rake to hit the victim’s phone and face.

It’s not known what led to the alleged outburst.

The Indialantic Police Department said the cellphone video lined up with what the victim’s claims.

No other details, including whether the victim suffered any injuries, have been released.