Florida rental car workers save toddler who was left in returned vehicle

Florida rental car workers save toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned rental car.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Rental car workers in Central Florida saved a little girl who was left in a returned car.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said the vehicle was returned to Daytona Beach International Airport at 5:13 p.m. on Monday.

At 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call that Hertz Rental car workers found a crying child inside the locked car.

Paramedics checked out the girl and said she was in good health.

After conducting interviews and reviewing airport security video footage, detectives confirmed David Towner, 62, of Port Orange had been babysitting his granddaughter for the day and left her in the vehicle when he returned it.

Grandfather charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving grandchild in a rental car. (Courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Towner was remorseful and cooperative with deputies.

He was charged with one count of child neglect and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will be issuing citizens awards to the Hertz employees involved in the incident.