Pint and a pub-sub: Publix stores now offer beer and wine while you shop

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Ever feel like enjoying a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping? Publix Supermarkets says it’s giving customers another reason to believe that their stores are “Where Shopping is a pleasure.”

Pours at Publix is a concept launched recently which allows shoppers to buy draft beer, wine, coffee, tea, and smoothies. They can usually be found inside Publix’s Greenwise Stores.

According to Publix’s website, at Pours at Publix “you can enjoy a glass at our bar or take it with you while you shop. And whether it’s happy hour, Sunday fun day, or anytime, really, you can enjoy a drink at Pours.”

Right now, the concept is available at stores in Orlando, Clermont, Naples, Ormond Beach and Saint Augustine. As well as several Publix Greenwise Stores, including the location at 8210 Glades Rd. in Boca Raton.

Would you order a drink and shop while sipping? Let us know in the comments.