Florida woman accused of putting alcohol in baby’s bottle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in northwest Florida arrested a 28-year-old woman after they say she purposely put alcohol in a baby’s bottle, causing the child to get sick.

Authorities in Escambia County charged Cecil Bryant with aggravated child abuse, Pensacola ABC affiliate WEAR reports.

According to an arrest report, a woman told deputies that she was having a Halloween party the night before when Bryant offered to make bottles for the children, the station reports.

Deputies said the woman fed her child the bottle that night and the next morning, her child fell asleep and began vomiting.

In their report, deputies said the woman then noticed the bottle smelled of watermelon alcohol and tasting it confirmed her suspicions, according to the station.

Surveillance video from the woman’s living room showed Bryant preparing the bottle, deputies said.

While at the hospital, nurses told investigators that the baby had a blood-alcohol content of .142%, creating the “possibility for severe toxicity,” WEAR reports.

The station says deputies arrested Bryant last Friday before she was released from an Escambia County jail on $7,500 bond.