LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office showed off quite the bust on Thursday.

Deputies said they seized more than $1 million in cash, two kilos of cocaine and a gun during an undercover narcotics operation.

Roberto Navarro, 49 and Anibal Pagan, 48, were arrested during the operation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has seized more than $1 million during a narcotics operation. (Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said both men would spend the holiday in jail.

“We’re turning bad money, good. Merry Christmas to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office,” said Marceno.