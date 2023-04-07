Attention travelers: 3rd Buc-ee’s coming to Florida

TALLAHASSEE – From beaver nuggets to pulled pork sandwiches and gas pumps as far as the eye can see, drivers in Florida will soon have another Buc-ee’s to visit.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $4 million to the Florida Department of Transportation to add a new interchange on I-75 in Marion County.

The new Ocala interchange will support the new Buc-ee’s location and help with congestion in the area.

It will have an 80,000-square foot travel center, 120 fuel pumps and more than 720 parking spots.

“Ocala’s ideal location at the center of our state makes it prime for new manufacturing opportunities and for visitors looking for a place to stop and grab some beaver nuggets,” said DeSantis.

The project is also expected to bring at least 1,500 new jobs to the state.

The other Buc-ee’s locations in Florida are in St. Augustine and Daytona Beach.