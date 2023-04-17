Good Samaritans help Florida first responders pull driver from submerged car

A driver is rescued in Flagler County by first responders and Good Samaritans.

BUNNELL, Fla. – The heroic rescue of a driver whose car ended up in a Florida retention pond was caught on camera.

According to deputies, the driver lost control of his car along the exit ramp for I-95 and Palm Coast Parkway in Flagler County on Sunday night.

The car ended up upside down in the pond, which is how responding deputies and firefighters found it.

They quickly jumped into action, pulling the driver out of the water and to safety.

Deputies said several Good Samaritans were also helping the first responders.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but authorities have not provided an update on his health.

“Thanks to everyone’s quick action and bravery, the driver was able to be located quickly and life saving measures were immediately given,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “We pray the driver makes a full recovery. Thank you to the citizens who also jumped in to help.”

Video of the rescue released by the sheriff’s office can be seen below: