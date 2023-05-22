NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida, says state is ‘hostile to Black Americans’ under Gov. DeSantis

The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for Florida Sunday night, saying the state has become "hostile to Black Americans" under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Other civil rights groups have issued similar warnings in recent weeks.

The news comes as DeSantis is on the verge of entering the race for the White House.

After accusing DeSantis of an “all-out attack on Black Americans,” the NAACP issued the travel advisory for Florida, joining other civil rights groups that have warned against traveling to the top tourist destination.

The NAACP also accuses the state of Florida of being openly hostile toward African-Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.

DeSantis was asked about the travel advisory when it was proposed in March, at which time he called it a joke.

“But I’m not wasting my time on your stunts, OK. I’m going to make sure that we’re getting things done here,” he said.

DeSantis, who signed state laws to block funding for college diversity programs and limit classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity, is expected to make these issues the foundation of his presidential bid.

Sources tell ABC News that DeSantis is expected to announce he’s jumping into the race on Wednesday, likely in a video message posted on social media.

DeSantis is considered the top challenger to former President Donald Trump, who’s still the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

“Based on polls, he’s not doing OK with anything,” Trump said.

The governor has largely ignored Trump’s persistent taunts.

But now, sources tell ABC News that after announcing his candidacy, DeSantis is preparing to ramp up his criticism of Trump, particularly by trying to cast the former president as too polarizing for moderate voters.

And DeSantis isn’t the only Republican vying to take on Trump.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is expected to announce his White House bid on Tuesday.

Scott has picked up a major endorsement from South Dakota Sen. John Thune -- the number 2 ranking Republican in the Senate.