Rare flock of Flamingos spotted after Hurricane Idalia

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. – More signs of hope after Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia had just moved up the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning, when Jennifer Sparks spotted a very rare flock of flamingos.

Sparks says he was driving on the Sanibel Causeway, when she saw the beautiful pink birds wading in the water.

The causeway is still an active construction zone after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian last year.

Sparks says she was lucky that no one was driving behind her, so she was able to slow down and take the pictures from her car.

Sparks says she has seen solitary flamingos in years past, but this is the first time she has ever seen several of them together.