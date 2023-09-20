New Disney license plates benefit Make-A-Wish

The Walt Disney World Resort is rolling out the most magical license plate on earth, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Florida drivers can now purchase a newly redesigned Walt Disney World specialty license plate at license plate agencies throughout the state.

Specialty license plate purchases will directly benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, which grants wishes for children facing critical illnesses and their families.

“Disney is our largest wish granter in the world, and they know just how important it is to create joy and hope for children and families who need it most,” said Anne Cuba, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

A license plate designed by Disney for the theme park’s 50th anniversary celebration raised more than $2 million for the charity.

Here’s how you can purchase a specialty plate for your vehicle:

Registered car owners in the state of Florida:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov to find the location of your nearest County Tax Collector’s Office in-person office or Florida license plate agency (DMV)

Make an appointment for tag renewal or registration

During your scheduled appointment, purchase an available Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate

New Florida residents registering a car for the first time:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov

Click the “Motor Vehicles, Tags & Titles” drop-down menu and select “License Plates & Registration”

From the License Plates & Registration page, navigate to the Motor Vehicle Registrations page for detailed information about how to apply for a license plate and registration

To personalize your Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate:

For more information about Make-A-Wish, click on this link.