Man wins $1 million a year for life playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A Bay County man won $1 million a year for life after purchasing a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced this week.

According to Lottery officials, Glen Thaxton, 69, of Panama City, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Lottery officials confirmed that Thaxton purchased his winning ticket from a food mart in Panama City Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million!” a news release from the Florida Lottery stated. “This game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”