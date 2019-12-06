Unverified GoFundMe accounts appear to raise money for family of slain UPS driver

HIALEAH, Fla. – Several apparently fake GoFundMe accounts have been created to raise funds for the family of Frank Ordonez, the UPS driver gunned down during yesterday’s shootout in Miramar.

Currently, at least eight funds appear when the name Frank Ordonez is searched on GoFundMe.com.

However, only two of the funds have been verified and will guarantee delivery of donations to the Ordonez family.

Ordonez leaves behind two young daughters and the money is promised to go to support them and their future. So far, the two accounts have raised nearly $90,000 since they were posted.

One account, FOUND HERE, was created by Frank’s brother Roy Ordonez.

“...he was just going to work to provide for his two little girls, which he loved so much. which are now left without a father...” the account reads. It has already raised $59,761 with a goal set for just $20,000.

The other account, which can be FOUND HERE, has been created by a fellow UPS driver named Ray Mathers. His account will disburse the funds raised through the local drivers union in South Florida.

None of the other GoFundMe accounts listed on the page have been verified by the family, although they may also be planning on donating the money to the family. One was allegedly created by a sister of Ordonez.