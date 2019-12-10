Naked man stabbed dog multiple times in neck, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A Delray Beach man was walking around naked after stabbing a dog multiple times in the neck, police said.

Adam Mizrach, 33, was arrested Monday on a charge of animal cruelty.

According to a Delray Beach police report, Kimberly Armstrong, who rents a room at her Sherwood Boulevard home to Mizrach, was lying on her bed when she heard her dog Shiloh yelping for help.

Armstrong said she opened her bedroom door and saw blood all over the floor.

"Mizrach was walking around naked, which she found to be odd," Officer Arielle LeBlanc-Moriniere wrote in the arrest report.

Shiloh had multiple cuts to the neck and was bleeding profusely when paramedics arrived.

As officers searched the home, "there were blood trails all over the floor throughout the house, as well as inside the bedroom that Mizrach was renting."

Officers found a blood-soaked pillow on Mizrach's bed, as well as blood stains on the top sheet and mattress. They also found "a large knife in the kitchen sink" with blood on the blade and handle.

Mizrach was arrested but refused to answer any questions from police. However, on his way to the police station, he told officers that "he did not mean for this to happen."

Shiloh was taken to Imperial Point Animal Hospital to be treated for multiple deep cuts near the dog's jugular vein and carotid artery.

“It was pretty brutal,” Dr. Sarah Hopkins told Local10.com.

Hopkins said Shiloh was transferred to Palm Beach Veterinary Specialists to undergo emergency surgery. A woman who answered the telephone there said she could not provide a status on the dog's condition.

Mizrach was being held without bond pending a mental health evaluation.

A motive for the stabbing was not revealed.