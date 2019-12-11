‘Alyssa’s Law’ requires silent alarm at all Florida public schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A new Florida law has been named in honor of one of the victims from the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The law, named for 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, requires a silent panic alarm to be installed at every public school in the state.

A button students or teachers can push from inside their classrooms, directly alerting law enforcement of what and where the threat may be, cutting down on response times.

"If a panic button was pushed, and it was a direct link to law enforcement, they would know where the threat was because it’s geofenced to the area," said Alhadeff.

Lori Alhadeff speaks at the Feb. 5 Broward County School Board meeting.

Panic button technology already available can work through a smart phone application, allowing users to notify authorities.

They can even categorize incidents as a medical emergency, or even an active shooter.

“We need to provide all these layers and hopefully we will stop the next school shooting,” Alhadeff said.