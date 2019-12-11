79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

79ºF

Local News

‘Alyssa’s Law’ requires silent alarm at all Florida public schools

New law named after victim of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Local, News, Broward County, Florida, Fort Lauderdale
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A new Florida law has been named in honor of one of the victims from the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The law, named for 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, requires a silent panic alarm to be installed at every public school in the state.

A button students or teachers can push from inside their classrooms, directly alerting law enforcement of what and where the threat may be, cutting down on response times.

"If a panic button was pushed, and it was a direct link to law enforcement, they would know where the threat was because it’s geofenced to the area," said Alhadeff.

Lori Alhadeff speaks at the Feb. 5 Broward County School Board meeting.

Panic button technology already available can work through a smart phone application, allowing users to notify authorities.

They can even categorize incidents as a medical emergency, or even an active shooter.

“We need to provide all these layers and hopefully we will stop the next school shooting,” Alhadeff said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: