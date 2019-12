Published: December 12, 2019, 7:42 am Updated: December 12, 2019, 10:17 am

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale left a pedestrian dead.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard between Northwest 15th Avenue and Powerline Road.

Shoes and car parts were strewn all over the roadway.

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver.