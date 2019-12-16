Miami Beach streets flooded by water main break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Some residents of an area of the North Beach area could be without water after a 24-inch water line broke, flooding streets during Monday’s rush hour.

Streets are closed from 72nd Street to 75th Street on Byron, Carlyle and Dickens avenues due to the break. Gushing water could be seen from Sky 10 flooding streets.

Miami Beach’s Director of Public Works Roy Coley said the city received notification of a water main break at 74th Street and Carlyle Avenue in North Beach around 5:30 p.m.. Crews are on the scene to shut the water down and Coley said they are multiple valves to close.

A building at 540 74th St. was evacuated due to the massive amount of water seeping in. Coley said they decided that it was in “their best interest to evacuate the building.”

Workers are trying to get the break under control, but it appears it will take a while for all of the water to dry up, even when they cap the break.

Water has been completely shut off in the area. The city does not know yet how many people may be without water and for how long.

#TRAFFIC: Traffic has been shut down from 72 ST to 75 ST on Byron, Carlyle & Dickens Avenue due to a water main break. Please avoid the area. — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) December 16, 2019