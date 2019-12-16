Silver Airways to resume service to Freeport and Marsh Harbour, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Silver Airways is set to resume service to Freeport, Grand Bahamas and Marsh Harbour in the Abacos starting Dec. 19.

The airway is offering daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Freeport every day except Tuesdays with two flights per day on Saturdays. It also offers daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Marsh Harbour every day except Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We are thrilled to resume the necessary and much-needed service to two more islands in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian,” said Silver Airways Senior Vice President of Commercial and Finance Pedro Motta.

Silver Airways is also planning to resume service to Treasure Cay in the Abacos in February 2020, pending the airports re-opening.

Category 5 Dorian left a calamitous trail of destruction in the Bahamas; at ground zero lay the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama in September.

More than 13,000 homes were destroyed.

In the days that followed, both officials and aid workers called the devastation systematic and unique in its vastness.