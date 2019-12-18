Teenager struck, dragged under Palm Beach County school bus

Published: December 18, 2019, 9:55 am Updated: December 18, 2019, 11:15 am

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl has died in a crash involving a Palm Beach County school bus.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. at Elmhurst Road and Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Natsha Dwyer was crossing the intersection when she was run over by the bus.

Deputies said Dwyer was stuck under the bus and dragged a short distance.

Dwyer was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she later died.

Deputies said the bus turned onto Haverhill Road once the light turned green.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.