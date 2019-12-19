Parkland school shooting trial won’t begin in January

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County judge has delayed the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer said Thursday there will be a March hearing to determine when to reset the trial.

Attorneys for Cruz were asking Scherer to delay the start of jury selection, originally scheduled for Jan. 27. They claim legal errors could occur that would result in a reversal upon appeal.

Scherer had been adamant that the trial start in January, but she acquiesced during Thursday’s hearing.

“I don’t want to hear come March that parties are busy, parties are doing other things,” Scherer said.

In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors “in an abundance of caution” said they would not object if the trial starts in May.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer and defense attorneys listen as a prosecutor explains the state's position on the start of Nikolas Cruz's murder trial, Dec. 19, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“This case is going to be tried in summer, at some point,” Scherer said.

Cruz, 21, faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He faces the death penalty if convicted, although his lawyers said he will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.