Police arrest man for killing his son, daughter-in-law in northwest Miami-Dade County
69-year-old man barricaded himself in home before being arrested
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A husband and wife are dead after being shot in Miami-Dade County.
According to police, the husband's father is the one that pulled the trigger.
Police said around 11 p.m. Saturday they received a call of shots fired in the Lakes on the Green neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade County, along 187th Street.
Upon arrival, authorities found a 49-year-old man and 52-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 69-year-old man that fired the fatal shots is the male victim's father, police said.
That man barricaded himself inside a home, leading to a standoff with police.
He was eventually taken into custody without incident.
A nearby vehicle was smeared with blood, with the bodies of the husband and wife next to it, covered by yellow tarps.
