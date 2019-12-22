Police arrest man for killing his son, daughter-in-law in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A husband and wife are dead after being shot in Miami-Dade County.

According to police, the husband's father is the one that pulled the trigger.

Police said around 11 p.m. Saturday they received a call of shots fired in the Lakes on the Green neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade County, along 187th Street.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 49-year-old man and 52-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 69-year-old man that fired the fatal shots is the male victim's father, police said.

That man barricaded himself inside a home, leading to a standoff with police.

He was eventually taken into custody without incident.

A nearby vehicle was smeared with blood, with the bodies of the husband and wife next to it, covered by yellow tarps.